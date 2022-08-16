Cyclist hospitalised in Uxbridge Road hit-and-run

A cyclist had to be taken to hospital after being knocked off his bike in a hit-and-run on the A412 Uxbridge Road on Thursday.

The cyclist, a man in his 50s, was involved in a collision with another vehicle on the northbound carriageway of Uxbridge Road, after the junction with Black Park Road, at 7am.

Police said the driver of the unidentified vehicle failed to stop at the scene.

The victim required hospital treatment including numerous stitches to a cut on the back of his head.

He also suffered cuts to his legs and heavy bruising to his right arm but has since been discharged,

PC Alistair Bennett, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, based at Amersham police station, said: “I am appealing for witnesses to this collision to please come forward.

“Also, if you have any dash-cam footage and were driving in the area around the time of the collision, I’d also ask that you check any recordings in case it has captured something that could assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting the reference number 43220357367.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.