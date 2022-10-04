Police release CCTV image following assault in Iver High Street

Police have released a CCTV image after a woman was assaulted in Iver High Street earlier this year.

During the assault at around 4pm on Friday, June 10, a man approached the woman in the street and took hold of her wrists preventing her from leaving.

Thames Valley Police believe the man may have vital information in connection to the incident.

Investigating officer, PC Christopher Wiggett, based at Amersham Police Station, said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who recognises the man in this image to please get in touch, as he may have vital information about this incident.

“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 43220398497.

“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”