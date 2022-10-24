Police appeal after woman threatened with a knife in Iver

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after a woman in Iver was robbed and threatened with a knife in Langley Park, Iver.

The robbery occurred at around 3.30pm on Saturday (October 22) in the park in Billet Lane, during which a woman was approached by a man who tried to grab her bag.

When she resisted, the man used a ‘bladed article’ to make further threats. He then took the victim’s ear pods and fled the scene.

The woman attended Wexham Park Hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

The offender is described as a black man, around 5’ 7” tall with a medium build. He had short black hair and stubble. He was wearing a black unbranded tracksuit.

Investigator Craig Lambert, based at High Wycombe police station, said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who may have witnessed this incident to please get in touch.

“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 43220475815.

“Alternatively, for 100 per cent anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”