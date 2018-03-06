SPONSORED: Cosi Living is now open for Business

Cosi Living is now open for business and proud to announce the launch of its exclusive showroom on Friday, March 9, and Saturday, March 10, from 10am-6pm.

The store offers the finest in bespoke German and Italian kitchens, as well as contemporary modern and traditional bedrooms, bathrooms and tiles.

Over the two-day launch there will be special promotions, including raffle draws for free appliances and up to 30 per cent discount on orders placed with promotion codes, which will be valid for up to 30 days.

Head down for refreshments, nibbles and the chance to view a range of bespoke kitchens, bedrooms and bathrooms.

Cosi Living specialises in the design and supply of luxury but affordable kitchens, bedrooms and bathrooms.

In its easy-to-find, state-of-the-art 6500 sq ft showroom, in Farnham Road, Slough, a personal and professional approach to detail ensures results.

High-quality German kitchens incorporate innovative and industry-leading design styles, from traditional wood to modern glass finishes.

Customers can expect a vast array of choices and for big development projects to small renovation work, gleaned from more than 30 years experience in the property industry.

A dedicated team of fitters and craftsmen ensure the perfect finish to the heart of the home.

Kitchens are on offer from German supplier Nobila, which has been in the industry since 1945 and offers products, price groups and styles for a range of budgets.

Customers in a hurry can also browse the Italian Kitchen range, with delivery available within two weeks of order placement.

Bespoke bedrooms can be designed in-store, including storage ideas for lofts and floor to ceiling cabinetry.

Bathrooms are on offer from Italian manufacturer Novellini, offering everything possible in terms of scalability and design for whirlpool baths and shower trays, columns and cubicles.

Visit the website to find out more.