SPONSORED: Get your garden ready for summer

It may not feel like it, having had snow in March, but temperatures are set to soar this week and you can really start to dream about lazy days and sunshine. Now’s the time to give some serious thought to getting your garden ready for summer and make it a tranquil haven for relaxing or entertaining.

However small your garden is, even if it’s a small patio or roof terrace, an almost instant transformation is possible. And with some careful thought, if you’re getting your property ready to sell or are renting a property it doesn’t need to be expensive or permanent. Here’s some inspiration to suit every budget and ideas you can tailor to meet your needs.

Use the next month or so getting planting and pruning sorted so that by the time summer arrives, you can sit back, relax and enjoy your garden. The Royal Horticultural Society has really good advice for jobs to do each month and the top 10 for April include controlling weeds, protecting your plants from late frosts, tying in climbing roses, sowing new lawn seed or repairing bare patches and feeding hungry shrubs. If you’re not a keen gardener, look for advice on planting for minimum maintenance and maximum enjoyment with fragrance and colour for impact.

Start with one area to transform and create a designated outdoor entertaining space. Start with a thorough clean and tidy up, maybe even buy or hire a power washer. Then reinvent the look of your area, starting with alfresco dining furniture. If you can afford to replace old garden furniture there are lots on new looks to choose from or just refresh existing furniture with a coat of outdoor paint. Enclosing your outdoor space with lattice panels large potted plants will give you privacy and make it feel like an extra room.

The whole family can have fun converting an existing garden shed or summer house into a creative and functional space for relaxing. A lick of paint, lighting and a few well-chosen accessories will transform a shed completely into a den for the kids to chill or somewhere you can unwind with friends.

It pays to invest in good lighting for the evening. By mixing outdoor lanterns, low voltage and solar lights you can make your garden a magical place after dark. If you have the space and the budget, add a water feature and a fire pit to enhance the WOW factor of your outdoor room and don’t forget some soft wraps and cushions for comfort.

However you decide to transform your garden, make sure you choose something that you and your family will enjoy. And whilst garden improvements may make your property appealing to more buyers or tenants, they may not actually add to the value of your home, so it’s worth checking before you invest significant money in any permanent items.

For more advice on how to add value, outdoors or in, contact your local Frost Partnership office. Then relax, put your feet up and dream of the long hot summer ahead.