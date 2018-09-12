SPONSORED: Style your home for an Indian summer

With September comes a 'back to school' chill in the air but this year that’s almost welcome after the long hot summer. September often heralds an Indian summer with hazy afternoons and, as the leaves turn red and gold, it’s a great time to give your home a mini makeover, adding warmth and texture to every room. As the days get cooler, small changes, such as heavier fabrics and warm lighting transform your home and it’s a great time to give your garden a spruce up before frosts set in.

In terms of interior décor, forget stark white and grey. Navy is THE new black this season, dusty, old fashioned pinks are making a comeback and roll out the gold carpet! Rich tones, colour blocks and big bold florals are all the rage this autumn and winter. Dark, moody colour schemes are the order of the day – use rich burgundy and olive green tones with sophisticated and sumptuous textiles. Add layers of tactile textures – faux furs and chunky knit throws to create a place to snuggle up and get cosy come winter. Don’t feel that you have to redecorate every room –instantly update with soft furnishings and accessories.

Late summer is perfect for adding candles and soft lighting to your décor whether you’re indoors or lucky enough to have balmy evenings to eat al fresco. A flickering glow adds warmth on dark days and atmosphere to supper outdoors. Weathered wood accessories add instant impact and even before Halloween, gourds are perfect autumn decorations with their diverse shapes, sizes, and colours. Coloured crystal glasses and decorative metallic chargers add Mediterranean opulence to a dining table. Indulge your sense of smell with summer herbs and the sweet aromas of autumn from cinnamon to nutmeg and baked apples.

In the garden, it’s time to harvest onions and autumn raspberries, divide perennials, plant spring-flowering bulbs, such as daffodils, crocus and hyacinths and hardy summer-flowering bulbs, such as lilies, alliums and crocosmia. Keep patio plants going by deadheading regularly to encourage further flowering. If September does become an Indian summer, keep watering thoroughly once or twice a week. Camellias, rhododendrons, azaleas and hydrangeas won’t flower well next season if they get too dry. Look after your lawn in mid-late September; kill any moss and rake well to remove excess thatch before applying an autumn lawn feed for a lush lawn by spring.

