SPONSORED: Jubilee Building Supplies

We are a local independent builders’ merchant located in Bracknell providing services and products for all your building and DIY needs.
We have been trading for 25 years and are a leading supplier of timber and building materials to both the trade and public throughout the years.
We offer high quality products with a personal service and employing 14 people enables us to run three HGV trucks, 7.5 toner and a mini tipper to coverall types of deliveries.
We offer high quality products with a personal service
We stock a wide range of tools and accessories to help all trades and also can order in most products for next day delivery.
At Jubilee Building Supplies we can help in various ways, in order to aid trade and public complete their jobs and tasks. Contact us today on 01344 789400 and one of our advisers will be able to help you find the products your are looking for
