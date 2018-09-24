SPONSORED: Jubilee Building Supplies

Welcome to Jubilee Building Supplies.

We are a local independent builders’ merchant located in Bracknell providing services and products for all your building and DIY needs.

We have been trading for 25 years and are a leading supplier of timber and building materials to both the trade and public throughout the years.

We offer high quality products with a personal service and employing 14 people enables us to run three HGV trucks, 7.5 toner and a mini tipper to coverall types of deliveries.

If you would like a quotation of services or supplies call us today on 01344 789400 or use our Jubilee Quick Quote Tool. Please have a look in our Special Offers Section for our latest Promotions

We stock a wide range of tools and accessories to help all trades and also can order in most products for next day delivery.

At Jubilee Building Supplies we can help in various ways, in order to aid trade and public complete their jobs and tasks.

Jubilee Quick Quote – https://jubileebuildingsupplies.co.uk/quick-quote-tool/

Jubilee offer a free delivery service, locally for anything over £100.

We can approximately work out concrete bases, patios, and decking.

We can, on behalf of our supplier, offer a brick matching service.

One of our suppliers can calculate block and beam jobs from drawings sent over, then delivered direct to site

Roof trusses can be calculated from drawings, then delivered direct to site

Complete jobs, can be worked out from how much labour you would need, to the actual products and quantities, this service will cost though.

We can arrange direct to site orders, such as loose aggregates, plasterboard, insulation,bricks and many more.

Anything we don’t have in store, within reason, can be ordered in within a few days. we do this a lot with power tools etc.

