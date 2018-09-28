SPONSORED: Maidenhead Pantomime returns to the Magnet Leisure Centre with Cinderella

The clock is ticking, you shall go to the ball as Maidenhead Pantomime returns to the Magnet with the Nation’s favourite magical panto, Cinderella.

The classic rags to riches tale will be performed this December, featuring our enchanting animated scenery, popular songs and plenty of silliness. Cinderella’s famous Ugly Sisters, Katiya and Cerise can’t wait to make you feel very welcome!!

Panto Producer, Ruth Senior said; “I am extremely excited to be working with the Magnet to produce a local, professional and affordable pantomime for all to enjoy. What is there not to love about a traditional panto?!”.

Expect lots of laugh out loud comedy and audience participation, guaranteed to make your panto experience unforgettable!

Be sure to join us between Saturday 22nd December until Sunday 30th December 2018.

Visit www.maidenheadpanto.co.uk for more information.