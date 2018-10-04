SPONSORED: RMR Homes wins again

RMR Homes is a family-run business providing the very best in design, build and interiors craftsmanship to its valued clients. It was a finalist in three categories in this year’s Maidenhead and Windsor Business Awards, and was deserving winner of the Gardner Leader Best Company to Work For award. Following a recent award for Best Bespoke Home Remodelers, South East England from international industry magazine Build, and last year’s success as 2017 winners of Excellence in Customer Service, also from MWBA, we invited Raki Rakovan, managing director, to tell us more about the firm and explore the secrets behind its success.

RMR Homes is the result of a merger between Bennett Brothers, a third generation Crowthorne based cabinetry business, and RMR a construction company. It is headed by managing director Raki, who is as passionate about creating a great working environment for the team as he is about creating beautiful homes. He begins by discussing the firm’s passion for its craft and how he and his team work to ensure that every customer enjoys a stress-free experience.

“RMR Homes is committed to raising the bar for quality and design in bespoke home remodelling. We take care of everything from architectural services and planning applications, extensions and conversions by our master builders, bespoke handmade joinery and furniture by our master craftsmen.

“Over the years we have delivered beautiful transformations, from design, through implementation and aftercare, with outstanding quality and exceptional service at an affordable price. We work hand in hand with our customers to turn their properties into stunning homes built for and around them. Our customers are our inspiration and each and every home reflects their interests, needs and personalities.”

“For example a recent typical Victorian terrace became a striking reflection of the owner’s personality and treasured possessions. I designed the cabinetry in the hallway to reflect panelled artwork of the owner’s, which was then hand built by our master craftsmen in our Crowthorne workshop. Securely and conveniently storing their 33 bottles of fine wine in a limited space provided a challenge to our workshop team, who devised a truly inventive solution; they designed, engineered and hand built a remote controlled underfloor wine rack into a floor void under an antique sofa, I’m extremely proud of them and the owner is overjoyed.”

“Our team are equally comfortable tackling 5000 sq ft conversions as they are 1500 sq ft terrace houses, and the team are rightly proud of the feedback from every home owner, no matter what size and how varied.”

Operating in a highly competitive market, RMR Homes has to work hard to showcase its talent and prove to clients that it has the skills and passion to offer them the solution they want. As such, Raki is understandably keen to discuss how his firm sets itself apart from other remodelling firms thanks to its dedicated team and their approach to their work.

“What sets us apart from our competitors is the fact that all 30 of our employees work exclusively for RMR Homes and we invest significantly in their wellbeing and training. This means we know them well, can match the right people to the right jobs and they are loyal and hardworking. Our customers benefit from the experience of a tight knit team to deliver truly exceptional quality delivered on time and at a competitive price, avoiding the risks of complexity and delay arising from the use of subcontractors, architects and project managers.”

“Additionally, we are unique in providing a 10-year warranty on all our extensions, loft conversions and cabinetry. Regulations only require this level of warranty for new builds and roofing, so our warranty demonstrates our confidence in the quality of our work and reassures customers of its longevity. It is these factors that sets us apart in a competitive market and marks RMR Homes out as the best possible option for any remodelling projects.”

Looking to the future, RMR Homes is ambitious, and the team seeks to build upon its current success and support even more clients over the coming years. It measures success in the quality of its work and the working environment for its people, and its ambition is to constantly enhance both, maintaining a sustainable business through a difficult economic period. As such, these goals will remain the firm’s ongoing focus as it looks towards a bright future.

Contact Details

Company: RMR Homes

Contact: Miroslav (Raki) Rakovan, Managing Director

Address: 19 Sandhurst Road, Crowthorne, RG45 7HR

Phone: 01344 776914

Website: www.rmrhomes.co.uk