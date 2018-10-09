SPONSORED: Slough Half Marathon

We are excited to announce the return of the Slough Half Marathon, following an 18 year break.

Sponsored by Morgan Sindall Group companies, the event will take place on Sunday 14 October.

For all the information you need for race day, visit the Race information section.

The Slough Half Marathon is perfect for both recreational runners, perhaps entering a timed race for the first time, or competitive runners looking to achieve a personal best.

We’ve got a brand new course covering most parts of the town’s roads – starting and finishing at the picturesque Salt Hill Park.

All finishers will receive a medal, technical race t-shirt and goodie bag and there will be trophies for the top three male and female finishers, and age group winners.

Date and time

The race will take place on Sunday 14 October. The start time is 9am.

Venue

The race village will be in:

Salt Hill Park

Bath Road

Slough

SL1 3SS

The race will start and finish at this location.

Please note parking is not available in Salt Hill Park.

View our full course map and learn more about road closures that will be in place on the day.

Before race day

If you have been feeling unwell or have an injury before race day, please do not run - although disappointing, it can be dangerous to run whilst unwell and injuries do not always improve that way! If you do run but feel under par on the day, make sure you scale back your expectations or stop and save it for another day.

Runners packs

All race numbers should be picked up on race day. You will not receive anything by post ahead of the event.

Registration opens at 7.30am in the race village. Please collect your race number no later than 8.30am from the relevant desk (surname order).

Your race pack will contain:

Your race number - please complete the medical information on the reverse and then pin your number to the front of your running top. Pins will be available at the registration desks

Your timing chip - please attach this to your shoelaces, following the diagram provided.

**Please do not give your race number or race chip to anyone else. This can be very dangerous in the event of an emergency!**

At the bottom of your race number you will find a tear-off strip that you can attach to your bag if you are leaving it at the baggage drop.

Changing and bag drop

There are no dedicated changing facilities at the race village, so please arrive ready to run.

You can leave your bags at our dedicated bag drop. Please tear off the strip that can be found at the bottom of your race number and attach it to anything you leave with us. You will need to show your race number to retrieve your bag afterwards.

The start

You will be called to the start by an announcement made over the PA system at approximately 8.50am, after the warm-up. Please line up in order of your expected finish time, i.e. quickest at the front.

There will be pacers at the start funnel with various times clearly marked on flags. If running with a pacer please position yourself closest to the pacer with a similar time to your estimated finish time.

Unless you are expecting to run under 1hr 30mins do NOT stand at the front. Not only will this annoy other runners, it can be dangerous for everyone involved.

The race route

The race route has been officially measured and is run on the Slough road network, with the exception of a short 120m section at the start and finish. Mile markers will be in place along the route. There are six water stations along the route and one at the finish. Water will not be available before the race, so please bring your own if you need some.

The finish

Enjoy your moment when you cross the line! Many months of hard training have gone into this and it's important to make the most of it. In fact, try to enjoy the whole experience. You will be given your well-deserved medal, some water, a goody bag and your t-shirt. We have tried our best to accommodate sizes but cannot guarantee you will get your correct size.

Registered race permit: ARC 18/436

Terms and conditions

Please read our full terms and conditions here.

Travel and parking

Please plan your travel carefully. Wherever possible, travel using public transport. If you do drive, we have designated race car parks at:

1. Herschel multi storey car park, Herschel Street (opposite Travelodge), Slough, SL1 1XS

2. TVU surface level car park, junction of B416 and Wellington Street, Slough

**You MUST be parked by 8.15am to avoid being affected by road closures**

Contact us

Looking to find out more? Check out our Frequently Asked Questions page or email the team at sloughhalfmarathon@slough.gov.uk