SPONSORED: Pop Music at South Hill Park

A wedding. A free bar. A blast from the past.

Pop Music (Thursday, November 1, Wilde Theatre 7.45pm) follows G and Kayla, whose lives are a mess.

Tonight however, they’re determined to ‘have it large’ at South Hill Park’s Wilde Theatre. As their veins course with adrenaline and cheap Prosecco, follow them on a nostalgic but epic journey through thirty years of pop. Can the DJ save them as they become Dancing Queens, reliving their Teenage Dream, Staying Out For The Summer and Spicing Up Their Lives?

Pop makes promises it can’t keep, and soon they’ll discover they have more in common than their taste in tunes. Pop Music is an emotionally contagious rollercoaster by Bruntwood Prize winner Anna Jordan.

Brought to you by Paines Plough, (recently described as 'A major force for new writing' - The Guardian), and Birmingham Repertory Theatre in association with Latitude Festival. This gig-theatre extravaganza collides live music and theatre from the producers of WITH A LITTLE BIT OF LUCK by Sabrina Mahfouz (as heard on BBC Radio Xtra), HOPELESSLY DEVOTED and WASTED by Kate Tempest.

Starring Rakesh Boury, whose previous shows include Britains Got Bhangra, Rock of Ages (Original UK Tour), and Bend It Like Beckham (Phoenix Theatre). Also starring Katherine Kotz whose previous shows include Twelfth Night (RBL Theatre Company), Playhouse Creatures and Cabaret Brecht (Otherplace productions).

'An exhilarating anthem to the transporting power of pop' – The Times

Get lost in the music and join us for this joyful night at the theatre like no other!

TWO FOR ONE TICKET OFFER

Get 2-for-1 tickets to Pop Music when you enter the discount code: 241POP at the checkout, so why not bring your friends or family along!?

Enter 241POP at the checkout to receive the offer.

Find out more by visiting our website www.southhillpark.org.uk or call our Box Office on 01344 413524