SPONSORED: Loyalty offer at Herbies Pizza

03:20PM, Friday 16 November 2018
Herbies Pizza Established 38 years
If you love Pizza, you will love Herbies. Fresh tasting Pizzas delivered straight to your door.
Order online at http://www.herbiespizza.com
We would like to thank our loyal customers for their continued support and business over the years, which have helped us, reach an outstanding achievement of servicing our local community for just over 38 years!
Pizzas
Choose your base: American deep, skinny base OR Italian thin
16" X Large Italian thin only
Choose your sauce: tomato, BBQ OR garlic butter
FREE garlic dip for Medium, Large and X Large pizzas
FREE chilli flakes, oregano
Gluten Free option are available
Cheese crust available (except 16" X Large pizza)
Extra toppings are available
Halal topping available upon request
09" Small pizza (6 slices)
12" Medium pizza (8 slices)
14.5" Large pizza (12 slices)
16" X Large pizza
Burgers
Taste the best American flamed grilled burgers in town
All our burgers are halal
All burgers are served with fries
Free can of drink on collection only
Soft drinks
Wine / Beer
We cater for Vegetarian and Gluten free
290 Farnham Rd, Slough, SL1 4XL 01753 521025
https://facebook.com/herbies-pizza-uk-389111127854120
https://instagram.com/herbiespizzauk
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Five teenage girls have been charged after a man was assaulted and stabbed opposite Slough Railway Station on Thursday, November 1.
A group of 12 people have been sentenced in relation to their involvement in a drugs network operating in Slough and Maidenhead.