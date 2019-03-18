SPONSORED: Everything Is Broken - the true story of life after traumatic brain injury

SITE INDEX

    Staff reporter

    SPONSORED: Everything Is Broken - the true story of live after traumatic brain injury

    My name is Jessica Stevens and I am 29 years old. I have a BA in English and Drama, and an MA in English Literature, both from Royal Holloway, University of London. I used to live in Hendon in NW London with my family, but I now live in Iver in Buckingamshire with my boyfriend.


    In 2015, at just 25 years old, Jessica Stevens sustained a traumatic brain injury (TBI). Her car was completely written-off when she was involved in a severe road traffic accident just outside her house. Jessica was then airlifted to The Royal London Hospital. Her family were later told: "everything is broken", and that she would never recover.
    She remained in a coma for the next six weeks.
    This inspirational book chronicles Jessica's sheer grit, courage, and perseverance, resulting in her incredible rehabilitation and ongoing recovery.
    A well-paced, fast-flowing narrative that is at once harrowing but totally uplifting and awe-inspiring. It will show you the power of the human spirit when all hope is gone, and how much trauma the human body can survive.

    It is available to pre-order from the website now: www.jessica-stevens.co.uk
    Then it is released in paperback and Kindle form on Tuesday 26th March 2019.

