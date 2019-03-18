SPONSORED: Everything Is Broken - the true story of life after traumatic brain injury

02:34PM, Monday 18 March 2019
My name is Jessica Stevens and I am 29 years old. I have a BA in English and Drama, and an MA in English Literature, both from Royal Holloway, University of London. I used to live in Hendon in NW London with my family, but I now live in Iver in Buckingamshire with my boyfriend.
In 2015, at just 25 years old, Jessica Stevens sustained a traumatic brain injury (TBI). Her car was completely written-off when she was involved in a severe road traffic accident just outside her house. Jessica was then airlifted to The Royal London Hospital. Her family were later told: "everything is broken", and that she would never recover.
She remained in a coma for the next six weeks.
This inspirational book chronicles Jessica's sheer grit, courage, and perseverance, resulting in her incredible rehabilitation and ongoing recovery.
A well-paced, fast-flowing narrative that is at once harrowing but totally uplifting and awe-inspiring. It will show you the power of the human spirit when all hope is gone, and how much trauma the human body can survive.
It is available to pre-order from the website now: www.jessica-stevens.co.uk
Then it is released in paperback and Kindle form on Tuesday 26th March 2019.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
All lines are currently blocked between London Paddington and Reading after a person was hit by a train between Maidenhead and Slough.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of a 12-year-old boy in Slough.