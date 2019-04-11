SPONSORED: Ten things you need to know about the Windsor Race for Life on 1st & 2nd June

It’s not a race! Our events are fun, colourful, emotional and uplifting. You don’t need to be sporty to take part. You don’t have to train, and you certainly don’t need to compete against anyone else! It’s all about people coming together to help make a real difference in the fight against cancer.

The Race for Life started with one event in Battersea Park, London, in 1994. During 2019, more than 400 Race for Life events will take place around the UK.

Although it’s ‘pink’, it’s not just about breast cancer. Race for Life raises money to help beat more than 200 types of cancer.

Money raised through Race for Life helps Cancer Research UK scientists find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat the disease, helping save more lives.

Women – and for the first time this year, men - of all ages, abilities, shapes and sizes are invited to take part.

There’s an event to suit everyone - 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy, and Pretty Muddy Kids.

Pretty Muddy is the mud-splattered addition to the Race for Life family - a 5k and 10k obstacle course with extra boggy ground for added mess.

Boys and girls get their own mud bath too - Pretty Muddy Kids is an obstacle course for children up to the age of 12 who are at least 1.2 meters tall.

Taking part in our Race for Life events enables like-minded people to get together and remember loved ones lost to cancer or celebrate the lives of those who have survived cancer. At the same time, they are helping to make a difference to people with cancer, right now.

Most important of all – RACE FOR LIFE SAVES LIVES!

In 2019, Cancer Research UK hopes 400,000 women, men and children will raise £38m to help fund vital life-saving research. Be one of them.

Join now at raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770.