SPONSORED: Try K2 pizza in Farnham Road

Our pizza is a combination of the best natural ingredients and dough with its own recipe. Try it, try crispy margins, ripe tomatoes and real salami.

If you are not convinced choose one of the classic compositions from our menu. You will appreciate her uniqueness right away.

The taste of the pizza comes not only from the selection of first-class ingredients. This taste is our experience in serving pizza and attentive listening to your wishes. Thanks to that, the pizza we serve you is our joint authorship.

All of the pizzas on our menu can be made with halal ingredients and you choose from the following:

-Halal chicken, beef, turkey salami, halal sausage, turkey bacon

While ordering please state that you would like halal.

Delivery to postcode SL1 and SL2 - £2

Delivery to postcode SL3 - £3

OPENING HOURS

Monday – Thursday

15pm – 10pm

Friday

12pm – 11pm

Saturday

12pm – 11pm

Sunday

12pm – 10pm

292A Farnham Road

Slough, SL1 4XL, UK

www.k2-pizza.co.uk.comgwandy77@o2.pl

01753 520 534