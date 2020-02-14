SPONSORED: Humira's Beauty Bar wins LTG Award

Humira's Beauty Bar is honoured to receive the LTG Award - Beauty Salon of the Year for the whole of the South East region.

Humira's Beauty Bar competed against eight other salons and won the judges vote and here is what the judges said....

JUDGES COMMENTS

● Great reviews & testimonials

● Bespoke & personal service conducted for each client while providing a high level of professionalism

● Active on multiple social media platforms

● Competitive with pricing with a vast range of services provided

● Fantastic online gallery

"Ultimately Humira's Beauty Bar deserved the title for this region"

Owner Humira said: "When I was younger I always dreamt of owning my own hair & beauty salon. The thought of being able to make people feel good and look good was something I always wanted to do and being able to use my talent to do that was great.

"Over the years I would do treatments on family members and friends and I always received feedback mostly positive and the constructive I would learn from. This is what allowed me to become the person I am today.

"I have made my dream come true by setting up my own hair & beauty salon but it was not as easy as I thought and I hate to say it but this was down to my gender and ethnicity.

"The overall experience was a challenge however my focus was always on the goal and that was my dream of having my own hair and beauty salon where I can make people feel good and my courage and resistance came from watching my mother and learning from her at a very young age.

"I wanted to share this story as I know there may be girls/women out there who may think it’s too difficult to make their dreams come true and I am proof that it is however I am also proof that you can overcome the challenges and difficulties as long as you have the courage and speak up and challenge back when necessary. No one should be mistreated due to their gender, age or ethnicity.

"It was great to have Ishrat Shah (former mayor of slough) to attend our launch event she also shared her experience and could relate to the experience I had been through.

"I also want to offer support to any woman reading this who would like to set up a business or fulfil her dream to come and visit me at my hair & beauty salon address below or send me an email - together we can make a difference!”

Humira’s Beauty Bar, 107 High Street, Slough, SL1 1DH or info@humirasbeautybar.co.uk