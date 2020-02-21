SITE INDEX

    Soroptimist International of Slough Windsor and Maidenhead

    Staff reporter

    Soroptimist International of Slough Windsor and Maidenhead

    Soroptimist International of Slough, Windsor & Maidenhead, Thames Valley, and High Wycombe and District Clubs

    International Women’s Day.

    Sunday 8th March 2020, 2 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. in the Desborough Theatre, Maidenhead Town Hall,

    St Ives Road, Maidenhead, SL6 1RF

    Theme: “Helping Us Achieve Our Potential”

     

    Speakers include:

    Dame Vera Baird, Victims Commissioner for England and Wales

    Katie Wright, Bethany Admans, Hannah Wright, Catie Holden - schoolgirls from the Girls Policy Forum

    Fiona Mactaggart, Chair of the Fawcett Society

    Maria Evans, Volunteer on the Royal  Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead’s Climate Emergency Committee

    Adults £5, Students £2, (includes light refreshments)

    To book your place, email: iwd2020md@gmail.com

    or call 01753 868785

    See you there!

    Inspiring Women, Transforming Lives

