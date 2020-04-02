SPONSORED: Have you considered the benefits of retirement living?

06:21PM, Thursday 02 April 2020
Have you considered the benefits of retirement living?
The concept of living in a retirement village is relatively new to the UK. However, some people believe the phrase ‘retirement living’ is simply another way of saying ‘old people’s home’. They see it as a last resort – a place you are forced to move to because you can’t cope anymore. But Castle View Retirement Village couldn’t be more different. Castle View is an award-winning retirement development exclusively for the over 55s, that thrives on encouraging an independent lifestyle thanks to its unique location and superb facilities. Other benefits include:
Ownership of your property without the hassles of repairs or maintenance
Feel safe and secure with 24/7 reception
Indulge in hotel-inspired facilities including bars and restaurant
Join a like-minded community
Relax in the knowledge that care is on-hand should you need it
Simplify life and make time for you
For more testimonials, films, image gallery and 3D tour of apartments, visit: CastleViewWindsor.co.uk
Want to know more? Call our friendly team on 01753 378 127.
Castle View Windsor, Helston Lane, Windsor SL4 5GG
