    • SPONSORED: It’s time to enjoy a Great British family ‘staycation’

    People are being encouraged to enjoy summer safely by exploring destinations closer to home. Taking a holiday in the United Kingdom offers people the chance to uncover some stunning scenery, wonderful attractions and superb accommodation without having to jump on a plane. Here, we take a look at the type of places you can stay, the rules you need to follow and how to enjoy a great staycation.

    Take a trip with confidence

    Our colourful countryside, breathtaking beaches and glorious gardens are ready to welcome visitors this summer.  Many locations are reopening, but have restricted visitor numbers and pre-booked time slots, so we recommend looking at the official websites for attractions and organisations before you travel, so that you’re in the know before you go. The national tourist organisations of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have launched a UK-wide industry standard and ‘We’re Good to Go’ mark. The mark means businesses can demonstrate that they are adhering to the respective government and public health guidance, ensuring they can welcome visitors back with confidence. Do remember that our four nations have different guidelines, advice and timescales for reopening tourism. Please respect government guidance on social distancing and also any regional lockdown measures that are provided by the respective nation.

    Summer is here and Britain is beginning to reopen, providing everyone with the opportunity to start dreaming about a holiday.  And this year a staycation could give you some much needed rest and recuperation, while also helping get the holiday industry back up and running.

    Hotels, campsites, bed and breakfast accommodation and other places to stay are now opening if they can follow the guidelines relevant to their locality to ensure that their guests will be safe to stay and spend days wandering our award-winning coastlines, exploring our green spaces and getting inspired in our cities. Each accommodation provider is unique and those that have reopened have had to adapt depending on the nature of their business, including the size and type of accommodation.

    But these changes mean it is safe for visitors to come and enjoy a change of scenery.  But even when we are away from home, we still need to follow the guidelines. Speaking earlier this month, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “As lockdown eases, we should focus on supporting the livelihoods of business owners and their employees up and down the country – all of whom are opening their doors for the first time in more than three months.

    “They are our local restaurants, hairdressers, libraries, museums, cinemas, and yes, pubs. They are alsohotels, B&Bs, indeed much of our tourism industry.

    “All these businesses and their workers have put in a heroic effort to prepare their venues for this reopening, to work out a way to trade in a way that keeps their customers safe.

    “But the success of these businesses, the livelihoods of those who rely on them, and ultimately the economic health of the whole country is dependent on every single one of us acting responsibly. We must not let them down.”

    Mr Johnson emphasised that even if we are now allowed to spend nights away from our own homes, we must still follow social distancing rules. When out and about, we need to remember to look after ourselves, one another and the environment around us. To make sure we’re all doing our bit to travel responsibly, just follow a few simple steps.

    When planning your trip, check that important facilities like toilets and car parks are open before you travel.

    If you have an attraction in mind, check online to see if you need to pre-book.  Some places may be extremely popular, so get off the beaten track and discover a hidden gem.  Stay socially distanced apart from anyone outside your household while walking, running, cycling, sitting and sunbathing.  Wear your face covering at all times when on public transport. Make sure you have a bank card; many outlets are currently only accepting cashless payments. Take hand sanitiser with you. Leave the car behind where possible and visit nearby attractions by walking, cycling or public transport.

     

    PICTURESQUE: Langley Castle near Hexham

    Castle Hotel open to all

    Northumberland’s oldest castle hotel, Langley Castle (above) near Hexham, has reopened to visitors, with all the appropriate “defences” in place. The castle, which has survived attacks by Border Reivers and a fire that left it as a ruin for centuries, has again been buzzing with guests who have been impressed by the sanitary and social distancing measures that Langley has already put in place. The management team makes many arrangements upfront, such as menu choices and payments, as part of the social distancing procedures that are required. Other changes affect check-in and check-out times, to enable the housekeeping team to carry out deep cleans.

    Executive general manager Margaret Livingstone- Evans said: “We have stayed upbeat and optimistic and have managed to generate enquiries throughout lockdown, by being creative about the ways in which we can make things happen, in a safe way.” More details at langleycastle.co.uk

    Camping perfect for keeping distance

    Cool Camping is a curated website of small, independently-run camping and glamping sites across Wales and beyond.

    Marketing manager James Warner Smith said: “Having campfires, spreading yourself out, being able to chat with the owner of the business who’ll be able to recommend a local pub – they’re all big parts of the appeal of camping.

    “You’re much more likely to be pitching your tent among shrubs and long grass with a lot of space between you and your neighbours.” The company has been working closely with campsites in Wales to ensure safety guidelines are met. At the moment, only self-contained accommodation can open, so the website only allows those types of sites to be booked.

    They’ve introduced a new feature on the website where each business can indicate what new safety measures they’ve put in place.

    Among the most popular places among potential visitors is Pembrokeshire, with secluded spots outside of national parks all proving popular.

    ·Wales is open for camping from 25 July.

    COURTESY OF COOL CAMPING

    Extra measures in place so you can embark on lakeside holiday

    Heidi and Stuart Cordner have reopened their self-catering property on the shores of Loch Lomond and their family-run passenger cruise business, Cruise Loch Lomond.

    The 10-person rental property is set in self-contained grounds on the shore of the lake, and the Cordners hope guests will contribute to the local economy while being respectful.

    They have implemented virus prevention measures in both the property and on the boats, including increased cleaning and social distancing procedures.

    They have also invested in additional cleaning equipment and training for cleaning staff.

    Passengers are asked to wear face coverings and book in advance, and capacity has been reduced to allow for social distancing.

    “We live in a small community but we’re fortunate that there’s a lot of space and our main business is an outdoor activity,” said Mr Cordner.

    “There are a lot of positive health implications of being outside and on the water.”

     

    WONDERFUL VIEW: Loch Lomond

    For more information on staying safe, please go to visitbritain.com/know-before-you-go

