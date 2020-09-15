SPONSORED: Flexible return to work in a safe environment is good for us all

05:17PM, Tuesday 15 September 2020
For the past six months employers and employees have been adapting to ways of working from home. The green light has now been given to many people to go back to offices safely. From flexible hours and staggered starting times to deep cleaning, we’re getting ready for new ways of working. With many across England now offered the opportunity to return to their place of work, employers have introduced a raft of measures to help ensure the safety of their staff. From social distancing to hand sanitising, new requirements are extensive and stringent, designed to put all returning workers at ease. So, with the knowledge that everything possible is being done to keep work spaces COVID-19 secure, employees can choose to embrace the perks of office life once again while still feeling safe. Much missed personal interactions, creative team building and bonding ... for many of us, office work has a lot going for it.
Working safely checklist
SAFETY FIRST: Firms have taken COVID-19 secure measures.
5 ways bosses can keep you safe
For more information visit gov.uk/check-how-to-return-to-work-safely
Great mix of working from home and in the office
Safe, flexible return to work has fast become a firm favourite among staff at one consultancy company. CEO Jennifer Crowther has spent recent months consulting with her staff on going back into the office. Hand sanitiser has been placed on each employee’s socially-distanced desk while hand-washing stations have been installed. Visor-wearing staff meet clients outside. An office cleaning routine has become the norm. “I did not impose a back-to-the-office regime. We have a schedule, we know who is in and when. If they want to come in outside of the schedule, they can.”
Business support key worker Emma Ward said: “It is good for our mental health to have people around us and see real people rather than just on a screen.”
Finance assistant Holly Ford enthused: “I have really liked coming back. I have missed everybody. They feel like my family”. Yorkshire in Business chief Jennifer continued: “We are looking at adopting a four-day week in the office as the business thrives and we offer a better life-work balance.”
FROM A DISTANCE: Yorkshire In Business CEO Jennifer Crowther with safely socially distanced staff Joanne Greenwood, Tracie Marson, Holly Ford, Emma Jane Ward and Gail Wilks.
Find out more about working safely at gov.uk/coronavirus
