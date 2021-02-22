SPONSORED: Stylish apartments in Maidenhead offer accessible route onto property ladder

With research revealing that the average first time buyer must save more than a year’s salary to get onto the property ladder, many are turning to more accessible routes to homeownership, such as shared ownership.

SO Resi, the shared ownership brand of Metropolitan Thames Valley Housing, has a range of one and two-bedroom apartments available through shared ownership at its stylish SO Resi Maidenhead development.

Accessible route to homeownership

Those looking to use shared ownership at SO Resi Maidenhead have the choice of one and two-bedroom apartments, with a minimum purchase share of 25%, and the option for buyers to gradually increase their share in the future through a process known as staircasing. A low five per cent deposit for a one-bedroom apartment starts from just £3,500.

Town and country

SO Resi Maidenhead is set within landscaped communal gardens and is just a short walk from Maidenhead Rail Station, from which central London can be reached in just 43 minutes. Maidenhead benefits from a large shopping centre, an eight-screen multiplex cinema, and a state-of-the-art leisure centre with a 200 station gym, competition pool, spinning studio and 10-court sports hall, whilst the bustling town of Windsor is just a short drive away. Home to the famous Windsor Castle alongside an eclectic range of pubs, eateries and shops, the town also offers access to the great outdoors through walks and trails across Windsor Great Park.

High specification

All of the apartments are designed to a high specification, with features such as Amtico flooring, fitted kitchens including oven, fridge/freezer and dishwasher, and fitted bathroom. Living space is extended, with apartments benefitting from either a terrace or balcony. For peace of mind, there is an intercom entry system to the building and secure cycle storage for all residents.

Developer’s view

Kush Rawal, Director of Residential Investment at Metropolitan Thames Valley Housing, comments: “The cost of a deposit for first time buyers continues to rise, meaning that homeownership on the open market seems unachievable for many. With the availability of shared ownership, SO Resi Maidenhead is perfectly placed to offer first time buyers an accessible route to homeownership, whatever their budget.”

What can I buy?

There are a number of one and two-bedroom apartments available through shared ownership at SO Resi Maidenhead, with prices starting from £70,000 for a 25% share in a one-bedroom apartment [full market value: £280,000].

To find out more about SO Resi Maidenhead, or to arrange a virtual viewing, visit www.soresi.co.uk or call 020 8607 0550.