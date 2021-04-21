SPONSORED: Evreham Mews in Iver

Evreham Mews is an exclusive, prestigious development of houses and apartments in the much sought-after historic town of Iver, Buckinghamshire.

Although semi-rural, Iver is minutes from the M25, with quick access to both the M4 and M40.

Equally advantageous is the current railway service, with a direct link into London Paddington with journey times from 26 minutes.

Excitingly, Iver Station has been upgraded to form part of the forthcoming Crossrail service, planned to offer four trains per hour in both directions providing high-speed single-route travel through to the West End and City, Canary Wharf and on to South London.

This will prove a huge benefit to the local community and a major attraction for commuters. International travellers will appreciate the close proximity of Heathrow Airport.

The town itself has much to offer, from the proliferation of historic buildings to the range of leisure and retail options, and nearby Uxbridge also provides a welcome source for the requirements of today’s lifestyles, with The Pavilions shopping centre home to around 40 outlets, ranging from national chains to niche outlets as well as a number of restaurants and cafés.

Opportunities for sports and health maintenance are outstanding. Three golf clubs serve the immediate area and Evreham Sports Centre includes a sports hall, fitness suite and dance studio.

The LTA accredited Iver Heath Tennis club is around two miles away. Langley Park and Black Park are huge areas for enjoying nature and Pinewood Studios is found just north of the village, providing a fascinating insight into the world of film production.

Education within the area is also considered to be of high quality. Primary schools within the town and surrounding areas are rated "Good", as are most secondary schools, with the nearby Langley Grammar School rated "Outstanding" by Ofsted.

Evreham Mews itself is a boutique development of 7 houses and 2 apartments, set in a courtyard just off Iver High Street.

This contemporary mix of properties, built by award winning Osprey Homes, offers a delightful, secluded location for a relaxed lifestyle.

Two generously sized apartments sit opposite a unique one-bedroom cottage which leads the way into a development of two semi-detached three-bedroom homes and a row of four terraced houses.

These are a mix of two-and-three-bedroom properties with accommodation comprised over three floors, and some have the advantage of a home-office, a welcome feature in today’s world. Each property benefits from allocated off-road parking as well as a private rear garden.

A high-level specification has been included. Kitchen/dining areas are fitted with high quality German units and a wide range of integrated appliances; in many cases French patio doors lead out into private gardens.

All bedrooms are well-proportioned and master bedrooms include built in wardrobes. Bathrooms are luxurious, with contemporary sanitaryware and fittings as standard, ceramic tiling to walls and floors.

With good sized accommodation for singles, couples and families, these properties are designed to offer the best in contemporary living in attractive surroundings, with all the conveniences for an upmarket and enviable lifestyle.