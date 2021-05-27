SPONSORED: Half Term entertainment at Norden Farm

After a long spring of home schooling and lockdowns, Norden Farm Centre for the Arts offers some respite this half term. Family entertainment includes cinema, puppetry, music and storytelling. The Maidenhead arts centre is currently open three days a week (Thursdays – Saturdays) but has still managed to pack in a host of family friendly activities.

Loveable rogue Peter Rabbit is back in Peter Rabbit 2 (U) on Thursday 3 June at 2.30pm, Friday 4 June at 3pm and Saturday 12 June at 11.30am. Peter can’t seem to shake his mischievous reputation. He leaves his garden behind and heads off on an adventure to a place where his mischief is appreciated.

On Thursday 3 and Friday 4 June, Norden Farm storytellers will be bringing tales to life at interactive Storytelling sessions in the magical story den.

Outdoor show The Lost Colour is a vibrant, joyful explosion of colour on Friday 4 June at 11.30am and 2pm. Malcolm Brushell is a professional painter and amateur alchemist. Join him on his quest to find the pinky-est pink paint on the planet! This whirlwind of clowning, puppets and paint takes place 2m in the air, on top of the Puppet Van!

Expect a toe-tapping 45 minutes of American Bluegrass with a distinctly British twist from Concertini with Papa Truck on Saturday 5 June at 11.30am and 2pm. With tunes you'll know and others you won’t this versatile band will transport you to Nashville via the Thames Valley and back again. Online streaming tickets are also available - so you can enjoy the show live from the comfort of your home.

Activities available on demand at a time that suits you include Kayleigh’s Crafts. Purchase your craft kits, collect from the Cafe Bar, then tune into the on demand video to get creative. Craft packs available include: Monster Slime, Ahoy Matey, Superheroes, Under the Sea Slime and Minibeast Madness.

Using just a bedsheet, a phone or computer, pencils and a piece of paper, Mountain Goat Mountain immerses families in a 45 minute interactive audio adventure. This playful on demand experience is available to book from Monday 31 May – Sunday 6 June. Your ticket gives you access for 30 days – so you can enjoy the experience multiple times across the school break. Explore the forest and rivers of Mountain Goat Mountain and the depths of a mysterious cave – all from the comfort of your living room!

There’s something available every day to fuel young imaginations (and adult ones too)! All live events in half term have a reduced capacity with socially distanced seating. Norden Farm has free parking on site and all bookings are allocated a table at the Café Bar so that families can enjoy a snack or bite to eat before the show.

Browse the full half term line up here or call the Box Office team on 01628 788997 for more information.