SPONSORED: Amati specialists travel the world valuing instruments. We are coming to Berkshire

How much is your instrument worth?

We are often asked why we offer free stringed instrument valuations. The simple answer is because some people wish to sell their instruments and we hope they will sell through us. There is, of course, absolutely no obligation, expectation or assumption from us that this will be the case.

We are happy for people to request a valuation because they want to learn more about the instrument’s origin. We understand that many people become very attached to their instruments, particularly if they have played them for a long time, or the instrument has been in the family for generations. We also understand that it makes people feel better to own something beautiful and valuable.

However, there are often times when you might feel that a sale is either necessary or desirable. You may no longer play your instrument, or you need the money, or there is no one who wishes to play the family violin. Whatever the reason, the decision to sell will always be your decision.

And, if you do choose to sell, be assured that we at Amati will respect and care for your instrument throughout the auction process and do our utmost to get the best possible price for it.

