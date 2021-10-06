SPONSORED: What is Hasu Diagnostics?

Hasu Diagnostics prides itself as a ‘dynamic, responsive company’, offering affordable COVID-19 testing services to the general public.

It was founded by Dr. Alpesh Patel, who wanted to use state of the art technology to conduct conclusive tests in a safe and government-approved laboratory, whilst providing low prices, same day results with excellent service to customers.

His philosophy and the company’s ethos were founded on helping others, in their time of need.

The company is based in Slough, Berkshire and has its own on site state of art laboratory. It prides itself on giving same day RT-PCR results, so on the same day a sample is received at the clinic.

There is also an option, to purchase an Emergency result and certificate, guaranteed within 3 to 6 hours, of a sample received at their clinic. Hasu Diagnostics can provide the certified test results you need to fly out of the country, through their results portal safely and securely.

It is on the UK Government approved list of Covid 19 testing private providers. Their RT-PCR COVID-19 testing chemistry is CE-IVD marked.They are also approved by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and UKAS verified. Their certificates have a QR code and all the other information needed to be accepted by all the airlines and regulatory authorities.

Hasu Diagnostics offers COVID-19 testing services for those flying in and out of the country, seven days a week. If you are travelling into the UK, they provide Day 2, Day 5 and Day 8 RT-PCR tests, as well as the Antigen tests.

If you are travelling from the UK, they provide a Fit To Fly RT-PCR test and an Antigen test.

While open on all days, Sundays handle only emergency bookings from 9am to 1pm. You can either book an appointment at their clinic, or request a postal sample.

They use the Royal Mail as a courier service to deliver COVID-19 test kits to your home and provide a tracking postal delivery service that helps them reach their destination across the UK.

The company has an excellent Trustpilot rating of 4.4. An incredible 75% of customers rated the service as Excellent alone, with a further 12% rating it as Great, 3% as Average, and only 10% as Poor or Bad.

There is a Helpdesk team that is on call to answer your phone calls and another team to answer all your emails. There is also a support ticket that existing customers can raise on the website too. Their on site staff are also incredibly helpful, professional and kind.

Hasu Diagnostics strives to achieve excellent customer satisfaction and service, whilst offering an affordable price, with very fast results, during these very challenging and fast-changing times.

