SPONSORED: Join Norden Farm for a night at the movies

The spring season at Norden Farm Centre for the Arts is in full swing and the Maidenhead based arts centre have just announced their latest cinema line up.

The programme includes socially distanced screenings with a reduced capacity, Bring Baby screenings – exclusively for those with children under two years old, and friendly Relaxed Screenings where the lights are kept on low. Not forgetting evening events where you can kick back and enjoy a movie on the big screen, drink in hand after a pre-show meal.

The venue also hosts weekly Talking Tables screenings, which aim to bring people together in a relaxed environment to discuss films, share ideas and most importantly - meet new people. Everyone is welcome! To take part, book in to see the screening, then join the group in the foyer before and after the film.

On Tuesday 29 March at 6pm you can catch a special preview screening of award-winning drama Olga. All proceeds from the screening, after distributor costs, will be donated to Disasters Emergency Committee Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal. Olga is a talented teenage Ukrainian gymnast who dreams of Olympic gold. But can she reconcile her personal goals with the history unfolding in her homeland?

Parallel Mothers is the latest film from acclaimed Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar. It follows two women who form a strong bond as they both confront motherhood. The film stars Penélope Cruz who is nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her performance.

Documentaries include Taming the Garden about the uprooting and transportation of centuries old trees in Georgia; the chance to catch footage from a legendary music event with The Beatles: Get Back - The Rooftop Concert; a contemporary take on cinema’s most iconic figure with The Real Charlie Chaplin and Oscar nominated animated documentary Flee.

Based on a true story, The Eyes of Tammy Faye features Jessica Chastain’s Oscar nominated performance in the title role. The film offers an intimate look at the extraordinary rise, fall and redemption of the televangelist.

The Souvenir Part II is Joanna Hogg’s critically acclaimed sequel to her autobiographical drama The Souvenir. The film reunites us with young filmmaker Julie as she struggles to process her grief after a tragic loss.

Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren star in screenings of The Duke. The film is set in 1961 and tells the story of 60-year-old Kempton Bunton, who stole Goya’s portrait of the Duke of Wellington from the National Gallery.

Literary adaptations coming up at Norden Farm include an all star cast in Agatha Christie’s murder mystery on board a glamourous river steamer – Death on the Nile.

Sing 2 heads to their screen as part of this year’s Quest Family Fest. Join can-do koala Buster Moon and his all star cast of animal performers as they prepare to launch their most dazzling stage extravaganza yet!

With a whole host of films to choose from, a Café Bar serving drinks you can take in with you, lunch and dinner menus, plus free parking on site – what better excuse to catch a movie at Norden Farm?

Browse the full line up, watch trailers and book tickets here: https://norden.farm/events/future/film

With support of the BFI Film Audience Network, awarding funds from the National Lottery in order to bring this project to more audiences across the UK.