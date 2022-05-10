SPONSORED: Henley Decor Fair returns with a festival feel

The Henley Decor Fair, sponsored by Knight Frank, returns 26th to 29th May 2022 to its stunning riverside location, along the famous Royal Regatta course.

With over 150 of the UK’s finest decorative traders, the Henley Decor Fair has built a reputation for being ‘the interiors event of the year’. This lifestyle event, has everything to inspire the vintage lover or interior designer in us all. From decorative antiques, art and architectural salvage to shepherd huts and vintage boats!

It’s a fantastic opportunity to meet the country’s top dealers and mingle with TV experts from well-known shows such as Salvage Hunters: The Restorers and UKTV’s Restoration Workshop.

Henley Decor Fair is no ordinary antiques fair. The wonderful atmosphere and festival feel make it a great day out for the whole family. Entertain the little ones with face painting and crafts and when you’re ready to take a break from shopping, enjoy live music in the beautiful riverside surroundings. You’ll find cocktail bars, craft beers, vintage tearoom and a wide choice of gastro food stalls all at your service.

As trading closes and the sun begins to set, daytime guests are invited to enjoy the evening entertainment and dance until they drop! For the first time ever, evening only tickets can also be purchased online for £5 per person (over 21s only).

On Saturday night, direct from The Voice, the incredible soul songstress, Beth Morris will perform hits such as Tainted Love, Nutbush City Limits and Crazy, followed by an 80’s Disco from DJs Carlos & Salt of Liquorice Records. On Sunday they’ll be spinning the vinyl once again, with their ‘Vinyl & Nothing but the Vinyl’ set, serving up well known chart toppers from the 60s onwards.

Free entry for children under 16, disabled people and carers of disabled people. Well behaved dogs on leads welcome.

Visit henleydecorfair.com for details.