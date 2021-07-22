Sign up to the Sport Matters newsletter

A new dedicated newsletter for sport lovers is being launched by the Advertiser and Express.

Sport Matters will be the next in a series of newsletters being produced by our papers as part of our commitment to bringing the news that matters to you direct to your inbox.

Every Monday, Sport Matters will bring you news, results and analysis covering everything from grassroots teams to elite athletes.

We'll have updates on your favourite football, rugby, cricket and hockey teams in Maidenhead, Slough, Windsor and the surrounding area, as well as bringing you regular news from other sports and keeping an eye on our Olympians and Paralympians in Tokyo.

