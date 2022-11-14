Neil Baker and Jon Underwood to resign as managers of Slough Town FC

09:34PM, Monday 14 November 2022
Breaking news has emerged this evening (Monday) that Neil Baker and Jon Underwood have declared their intention to resign as first team managers of Slough Town FC.
The news comes after the Rebels were beaten, 2-1, by Hungerford Town on Saturday – their ninth defeat of the National League South season.
A statement on the club’s website read: “This evening, during a meeting with the club’s board of directors, Jon Underwood and Neil Baker informed the board of their intention to resign as joint first team managers of Slough Town Football Club with immediate effect.
“Naturally we are extremely disappointed at the news, which brings to an end Jon and Neil’s nine-and-a-half year tenure as joint managers since arriving in May 2013.
“Manny Williams, Lee Togwell and Scott Davies will take charge of tomorrow evening’s Berks & Bucks FA Senior Cup tie at Maidenhead United.
A further statement will be issued in due course when the board have had more time to reflect on this development.”
More to follow.
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
A body has been found by police in Windsor today (Monday) in the search for a missing man from Maidenhead.
A motorcyclist who died after losing control of his vehicle in a high-speed crash in Maidenhead was almost two times the drink-drive limit, an inquest has been told.
The arrival of the Elizabeth line connection into central London is only a few weeks away - and the timetable has been released ahead of the route's expansion next month.