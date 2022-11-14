Neil Baker and Jon Underwood to resign as managers of Slough Town FC

Breaking news has emerged this evening (Monday) that Neil Baker and Jon Underwood have declared their intention to resign as first team managers of Slough Town FC.

The news comes after the Rebels were beaten, 2-1, by Hungerford Town on Saturday – their ninth defeat of the National League South season.

A statement on the club’s website read: “This evening, during a meeting with the club’s board of directors, Jon Underwood and Neil Baker informed the board of their intention to resign as joint first team managers of Slough Town Football Club with immediate effect.

“Naturally we are extremely disappointed at the news, which brings to an end Jon and Neil’s nine-and-a-half year tenure as joint managers since arriving in May 2013.

“Manny Williams, Lee Togwell and Scott Davies will take charge of tomorrow evening’s Berks & Bucks FA Senior Cup tie at Maidenhead United.



A further statement will be issued in due course when the board have had more time to reflect on this development.”

More to follow.