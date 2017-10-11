The Apprentice contestants visit Stoke Park for latest episode

Stoke Park will provide the setting for tonight’s episode of The Apprentice.

Alan Sugar summons the contestants to the five-star hotel in Stoke Poges to reveal an interior design task.

The teams are challenged to makeover a bedroom at the country club and pitch their design to the hotel manager and a leading interior designer.

Stoke Park in Park Road, host of the annual The Boodles tennis tournament, sits in 300 acres of land and has previously been the backdrop for films including two James Bond movies, Layer Cake and Bridget Jones’s Diary.

It is the second week in the 13th series of The Apprentice, a reality show in which aspiring entrepreneurs compete for investment in their businesses.

The episode will air on BBC One at 9pm tonight (Wednesday).