CCTV released after thief strikes during hotel wedding fair

Police are appealing for help after a man stole cash and other items during a wedding fair at the Stoke Place Hotel, in Stoke Green.

The incident took place on Wednesday, November 15, between about noon and 3pm.

The hotel was open to the public at the time.

A man was later seen walking to a green Ford Focus estate, which was parked in the hotel car park.

Investigating officer PC Sally Spittles, of the Investigation Hub, based at Amersham police station, said: "I am keen to speak to the man in this CCTV image, as he may have information which is vital our investigation.

"If anyone recognises this man, or has any information relating to this offence, I would ask them to call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101 quoting reference numbers '43170310660/43170310653/43170306888'."

Or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.