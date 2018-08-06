Stoke Poges builder given suspended sentence for tax fraud

A builder from Stoke Poges who committed a £282,426 tax scam has been handed a suspended prison sentence.

Malcolm MacDougall, 54, of Rogers Lane, Stoke Poges, traded as BM Construction. Between February 2012 and October 2015 he submitted fraudulent VAT returns totalling £254,898.

An HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) probe also revealed that he forged invoices worth £27,527.93 to support fraudulent repayment claims.

Assistant director of HMRC's fraud investigation service Simon Kiefer said: “MacDougall showed a blatant disregard for UK tax law by committing VAT fraud.

“It is simply not acceptable to obtain an illegal advantage over business competitors, or to steal from honest taxpayers.

“HMRC will continue to pursue those criminals who attack the tax system, and we have already started our action to recover the proceeds of MacDougall’s crime.”

MacDougall pleaded guilty to the fraudulent evasion of VAT and to submitting fraudulent invoices at Slough Magistrates' Court on July 25 2017.

He was sentenced to three years in prison, ‎suspended for 18 months, at Reading Crown Court on July 31.

HMRC is pursuing financial confiscation to recover proceeds of the crime. MacDougall is believed to have spent the fraudulently obtained money on his general lifestyle.

Contact HMRC's fraud hotline on 0800 788887 to report suspected VAT fraud.