Witness appeal launched after elderly woman is sexually assaulted

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses after an elderly woman was sexually assaulted in Stoke Poges.

The 83-year-old victim was approached in the driveway of her home by a man at around 2pm yesterday (August 24).

He told her that he was from the council, and when she challenged him for identification, he said he would return to his car to get it.

Shortly afterwards, he came back to the victim’s driveway and sexually assaulted her. He then left the scene.

The woman sustained minor injuries during the incident, but did not require hospital treatment.

The offender is a man with a dark complexion, aged in his thirties or forties.

He is of average height with short hair, and was wearing a grey t-shirt. He was driving a silver or grey car.

Investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Scott Messenger, said: “This was clearly a traumatic incident for the victim, and she is being supported by specially trained officers.

“I would like to appeal to anyone who has any information about this incident to please contact Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting URN 700 (24/8).”

You can also make a report online, or anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.