South Bucks District Council to review parish councils

Parish councils in Farnham Royal and Stoke Poges could be changed following a review by South Bucks District Council.

The review will focus on council size, the number of councillors to be elected and warding arrangements including the number, size and naming of electoral wards.

The review is taking place following requests received from the parish councils.

Electors are encouraged to submit their views in a public consultation – which began on Monday, September 3 and will run until October 12.

This may include comments on the existing governance arrangements or any proposals for change.

All submissions, views and comments will be considered by the Council’s Governance and Electoral Arrangements Committee and all submissions will be published.

South Bucks District Council says any recommendations made will seek to ‘improve community engagement’ and ‘better local democracy’.

Visit www.southbucks.gov.uk/cgr2018 for more information.