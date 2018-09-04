South Bucks District Council to review parish councils

04:53PM, Tuesday 04 September 2018
Parish councils in Farnham Royal and Stoke Poges could be changed following a review by South Bucks District Council.
The review will focus on council size, the number of councillors to be elected and warding arrangements including the number, size and naming of electoral wards.
The review is taking place following requests received from the parish councils.
Electors are encouraged to submit their views in a public consultation – which began on Monday, September 3 and will run until October 12.
This may include comments on the existing governance arrangements or any proposals for change.
All submissions, views and comments will be considered by the Council’s Governance and Electoral Arrangements Committee and all submissions will be published.
South Bucks District Council says any recommendations made will seek to ‘improve community engagement’ and ‘better local democracy’.
Visit www.southbucks.gov.uk/cgr2018 for more information.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Hundreds of students across East Berkshire and South Bucks collected their results on Thursday, August 16
Our reporting team spoke to students in Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead throughout the morning with the latest reaction, stories, photos and pass rates from schools across the area.
Nervous GCSE students across East Berkshire and South Bucks are picking up their results this morning.