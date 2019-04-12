Woman struck on head and punched during assault in Stoke Poges

A woman was struck on the head and punched in the face after a man jumped out of bushes in front of her car in Stoke Poges.

After regaining consciousness, the victim also noticed that her handbag had been stolen.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following the assault at around 10.15pm on Monday, April 8, when the woman was driving her cream Fiat 500 along Templewood Road towards Stoke Poges.

A man jumped out of the bushes and in front of her car. Thinking that she may have hurt the man, the woman got out of the car to ask if he was OK. She was then struck on the head from behind by a second person and fell to the floor.

The first man then punched the victim in the face, causing her to briefly lose consciousness.

When the victim regained consciousness, the offenders had fled the scene. The victim noticed her bag that was in the foot well of her car had been stolen.

The woman suffered bruising to the left side of her face, a lump to the back of her neck and concussion. She was treated at Wexham Park Hospital and has since been discharged.

The main offender is described as a mixed race man with an olive complexion, aged in his early to mid-twenties, about 5ft 5ins tall, medium build and clean shaven.

He was wearing a dark beanie style hat, a dark hooded top with a silver badge on the left side of the chest and tracksuit bottoms that matched the jacket.

There is no description of the second offender. It is possible that the offenders left the scene in a black Audi saloon car.

Designated case investigator Hazel Brown, of the Investigation Hub based at Amersham police station, said: “This was an unprovoked assault that left the victim very shaken.

“Thankfully, despite the nature of the attack, she was not seriously injured, but has had to have time off work due to the concussion that she suffered.

“I am appealing to anybody that was in Templewood Road at around 10.15pm on Monday who believes they may have witnessed this incident or saw the offenders or a black saloon vehicle in the area, to contact the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43190106848.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or make a report online.”