    • Woman rescued from car after crash in Stoke Poges Lane

    Slough firefighters called back to site of fire for a second day

    A woman had to be cut out of her car today following a crash in Stoke Poges Lane.

    Two crews from Langley and one from Slough Fire Station attended the scene at about 11am.

    Firefighters cut the roof off the car and after removing a female from one of the vehicles left her in the care of South Central Ambulance Service.

    They were at the scene for about 45 minutes.

