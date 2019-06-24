Woman rescued from car after crash in Stoke Poges Lane

05:39PM, Monday 24 June 2019
A woman had to be cut out of her car today following a crash in Stoke Poges Lane.
Two crews from Langley and one from Slough Fire Station attended the scene at about 11am.
Firefighters cut the roof off the car and after removing a female from one of the vehicles left her in the care of South Central Ambulance Service.
They were at the scene for about 45 minutes.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
The statue, which was put up on a plinth in the High Street in November 2018 to commemorate 100 years since the First World War, was damaged beyond repair and has not been replaced.
Heavy rain could cause flooding and possible 'danger to life' in Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough today.