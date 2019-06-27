Stoke Poges gypsy site plan met with opposition

Plans for eight gypsy and traveller pitches on greenbelt land in Stoke Poges have been met with fierce opposition by residents.

An application submitted to South Bucks District Council is seeking planning permission for the development on land near Templewood Lane.

The applicant, Peter Grimble, says the pitches are needed to satisfy demand for space in South Bucks, Aylesbury Vale and the Chiltern district.

He said: “I am aware that the Mansion Lane large gypsy site at Iver is now at full capacity and has a waiting list of many families who want to live in the Slough area.

“These eight pitches would alleviate the lack of a permanent site for each of those families and thus improve greatly their welfare and wellbeing, as well as providing a stable and settled environment for their children.”

But dozens of residents have opposed the plans with one couple from Bells Hill, Stoke Poges, labelling it a ‘waste of time’.

They said: “The location is in precious woodland with historical importance, with it being adjacent to the old road that is now a bridle path and near to the crash site of a warplane where lives were lost.

“Read the history of Stoke Poges, it’s historical, ancient and beautiful.

“A residential development here would upset the animals, woodland and residents.”

Saera Carter, vice chairman of Stoke Poges Parish Council, told the Express: “Our stance is always in favour of maintaining the greenbelt.

“Looking through South Bucks District Council’s planning policies, there are no policies that we can see that would support this application.

“Stoke Poges hasn’t been designated as one of the areas for traveller sites and it doesn’t have the infrastructure to deal with it.”

A decision is yet to be made on the application.