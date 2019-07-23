Stoke Poges pub named 'most colourful' in village award ahead of annual horticultural show

The Rose & Crown in Stoke Poges has won a village award for 'the most colourful pub'.

The pub in Hollybush Hill has won the JT Ireland Cup for the third year running.

The annual competition is for pubs in Stoke Poges, Wexham and Fulmer and has been awarded each year since 1994.

The JT Ireland Cup was orginally donated by Jim Ireland, a popular Stoke Poges resident and former president of the Stoke Poges, Wexham and Fulmer Horticultural Society.

The cup was presented to landlords Sarah Birchill and David Thomas by Jon Homan, president of the horticultural society ahead of the annual show on Saturday.

Sarah Birchill said: " I love carrying out the display even though it is a lot of work.

"I have made some changes including the addition of some firey snapdragons and a new flowerbed by the car park.

"We're delighted to have won again but have a long way to go to beat the Black Horse record of 10 wins in succession."

Formal presentations will take place at the annual show on Saturday, which takes place at Stoke Poges School in Rogers Lane.

Attractions on the day include art and craft exhibits, a classic car display and fairground rides.

Visit https://hortsoc.org/ for more information.