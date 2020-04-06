CCTV images released following burglary and thefts across Stoke Poges

A CCTV appeal has been launched by Thames Valley Police after a series of burglaries, attempted burglaries and thefts from vehicles across Stoke Poges.

The incidents took place between Tuesday, March 10 and Wednesday, March 25 in Penn Meadow, Aldridge Place, Hazel Way, Elizabeth Way and Rogers Lane.

Cash and handbags were taken from two different properties in Penn Meadow, and a wallet was taken from a car.

In Aldridge Place and Hazel Way, two incidents of attempted burglary occurred when an offender attempted door handles of properties.

Then in Elizabeth Way and Rogers Lane, two vehicles were broken into and searched.

Police believe the man in the CCTV image may have vital information about the thefts.

Designated Investigator, Navjot Toor, of Amersham police station, said: “I am releasing these images as I believe the person pictured may have vital information regarding the incidents.

“If anyone recognises this person, or you believe it could be you, please make contact with police.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Thames Valley Police. You can make reports online here, and quote 43200093643.”