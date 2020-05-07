Slough man pleads guilty to robbing Stoke Poges Co-op store

A Slough man has pleaded guilty for his role in the robbery of a Co-op store in Stoke Poges.

Just after 7am on March 9 this year, three men entered the Co-op in Bells Hill green wearing masks and stole the till and cigarettes.

The offenders ran from the shop and made off in a small black Vauxhall Corsa.

Following a pursuit, the men ran from the car, but Callum Brooks was arrested and was still in possession of the face mask he had been wearing during the robbery.

Brooks, 29, of Wavell Gardens, Slough, admitted to officers on arrest that he had committed the robbery and enquired how long he would get in prison.

The till and cigarettes stolen in the robbery were recovered in the getaway car.

Brooks admitted robbery and possession of a pointed/bladed article in a public place at Aylesbury Crown Court on Monday.

The two Co-op staff members, a 48-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman were not injured during the incident.

Investigating officer Detective Constable James Lacey of Aylesbury Force CID, said: “This was a pre-planned robbery and was an appalling incident which took place with numerous members of the community going about their business.

“We successfully caught Brooks shortly after the robbery and I am pleased he has entered a guilty plea, meaning his victims will not have to give evidence at a trial.”

Brooks will return to Aylesbury Crown Court on Tuesday for sentencing.