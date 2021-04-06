Barbecues and littering cause damage to Stoke Common

A group of around 10 people lit barbecues on benches in Stoke Common, scorching the top of one.

They also littered empty bottles, food, plastic bags and cleansing wipes strewn across two paths.

A second group tried this again a day later and were stopped by two rangers, after a tip-off from a member of the public.

The Burnham Beeches and Stoke Common office has asked that visitors continue to inform them should they witness any such similar antisocial behaviour.

The office can be contacted on 01753 647358 Monday to Friday, or on the 24-hour number 01372 279488.