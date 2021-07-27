Arrests made after man is injured in Stoke Poges

Three people have been arrested after a man was found with a serious leg injury in Bells Hill, Stoke Poges.

Thames Valley Police were called to reports of an assault at 9.20pm yesterday.

The victim is a man in his twenties and he was taken to hospital where he remains.

Two men, aged 19 and 21, and a 20-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of section 18 wounding with intent and are currently in police custody.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Campbell Smith, based at Amersham police station, said: “We are appealing for any witnesses to this incident, or anyone who may have information about what happened, to please come forward.

“A thorough investigation is being carried out into the circumstances of this and we believe this to be an isolated incident and that there is no wider risk to the public.

“I would also urge anyone with dash-cams who were in the local area around the time of this incident to please review any footage in case it has captured something that may assist with this investigation.

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting reference 43210333726 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111