Firefighters called to cut roof off car to rescue trapped driver in Stoke Poges

Firefighters from Slough Fire Station were called out to a traffic collision in Stoke Poges last night.

A car pulling out of a junction on Park Road was hit by an oncoming vehicle.

A woman was trapped inside a car and the roof had to be removed to free her.

A single crew arrived at the scene at 9.30pm.

They used cutting equipment and a spine board to move the woman in a stable way, to avoid worsening any injuries.

In transpired that her injuries were not too serious.

The crew was on the scene for an hour and a half.