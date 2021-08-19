Firefighters called to cut roof off car to rescue trapped driver in Stoke Poges

02:29PM, Thursday 19 August 2021
Firefighters from Slough Fire Station were called out to a traffic collision in Stoke Poges last night.
A car pulling out of a junction on Park Road was hit by an oncoming vehicle.
A woman was trapped inside a car and the roof had to be removed to free her.
A single crew arrived at the scene at 9.30pm.
They used cutting equipment and a spine board to move the woman in a stable way, to avoid worsening any injuries.
In transpired that her injuries were not too serious.
The crew was on the scene for an hour and a half.
