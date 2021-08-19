SITE INDEX

    • Firefighters called to cut roof off car to rescue trapped driver in Stoke Poges

    Adrian Williams

    Adrian Williams

    adrianw@baylismedia.co.uk
    Fire fighters attend fire in Langley flat

    Firefighters from Slough Fire Station were called out to a traffic collision in Stoke Poges last night.

    A car pulling out of a junction on Park Road was hit by an oncoming vehicle.

    A woman was trapped inside a car and the roof had to be removed to free her.

    A single crew arrived at the scene at 9.30pm.

    They used cutting equipment and a spine board to move the woman in a stable way, to avoid worsening any injuries.

    In transpired that her injuries were not too serious.

    The crew was on the scene for an hour and a half.

    Stoke Poges

