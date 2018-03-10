Police appeal for help finding missing elderly man from Sunningdale

Police are appealing for help finding a missing elderly man with Alzheimer’s disease from Sunningdale.

Rizkallah Moussah, 82, was last seen in Rise Road at about 10.30am today.

He is described as 5ft 8ins, of medium build and has short, grey hair, and was last seen wearing a number of shirts, including one that has blue and red stripes.

He was also wearing jeans, green sandals, glasses and had hearing aids in both ears.

Mr Moussah can speak English and Arabic.

Inspector Chris Clayton-Brown said: “We are particularly concerned for Rizkallah’s welfare because he has Alzheimer’s disease.

"Anyone who has any information about Rizkallah’s whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately. The easiest way to do this is by calling 101 and quoting reference 676 (10/3), or in an emergency please call 999.”