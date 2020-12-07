Bin lorry catches fire in Taplow

Firefighters were called to Taplow this morning (Monday) after a bin lorry caught fire.

Two crews from Maidenhead Fire Station were called to the Bath Road, near the junction with Berry Hill, at about 10.30am this morning after the contents of the vehicle caught fire.

It is not clear how the fire started, but firefighters suspect that something inside one of the bins that was emptied into the lorry was the cause.

The firefighters were on the scene for about an hour, and used two breathing apparatus to deal with the blaze.

The vehicle sustained some damage, but no people were harmed.