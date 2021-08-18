Police confirm three dead after car crashes into Taplow railway bridge

Thames Valley Police has confirmed three people have died after a car crashed into Taplow railway bridge last night.

At about 9.50pm a red BMW 1 Series was travelling along the A4 Bath Road when it collided with the railway bridge near to Shell service station.

Police said the three people in the car, all men in their 20s, died at the scene.

Their next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Senior Investigating Officer, Sergeant Justin Aylin-White, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “We are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to please get in touch.

“We’d also appeal to anyone with dash-cams who were in the local area around the time of the incident to please check any footage in case it may have captured something that could help us with this investigation.

“Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference 43210369465.”