Taplow woman, 27, arrested in connection with High Wycombe murder probe

A 27-year-old woman from Taplow has been arrested in connection with an ongoing murder investigation in High Wycombe.

Thames Valley Police is currently investigating the death of Andrew Ballantyne, 55, who died following an incident in Micklefield Road, High Wycombe, on July 31.

Officers arrested a woman from Taplow today on suspicion of assisting an offender.

She is currently in police custody.

A 32-year-old woman from Chalfont St Giles and a 29-year-old man from Harrow, who were arrested yesterday on suspicion of assisting an offender, have both been released on bail.

Thames Valley Police has charged the following five people with murder in connection with the investigation: