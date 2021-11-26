Man charged over 1987 death of Shani Warren in Taplow

A man is due in court today in connection with the killing of Shani Warren whose body was found in a lake in Taplow in April 1987.

Donald Robertson, 65, formerly of Slough, will appear at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court after police charged him with murder, kidnap and rape offences.

The court hearing will be in relation to the death of Shani Warren as well as the kidnap and rape of a 16-year-old girl in Farnham Lane, Slough, in July 1981.