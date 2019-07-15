Train disruption between London Paddington and Slough after person hit by train

04:25PM, Monday 15 July 2019
Train services between London Paddington and Slough may be cancelled, delayed due to a person being hit by a train.
Great Western Railway said the lines have now reopened but disruption is expected until at least 5.30pm.
Services between London Paddington and Maidenhead may also be affected.
The following advice has been issued:
Chiltern Railways are conveying passengers between Oxford and London Marylebone in both directions until further notice.
Arrangements have been made for Great Western Railway rail tickets to be accepted for these journeys.
CrossCountry are conveying passengers between Banbury and Basingstoke via Reading in both directions until further notice.
Arrangements have been made for Great Western Railway rail tickets to be accepted for these journeys.
South Western Railway are conveying passengers via any reasonable route until further notice.
Arrangements have been made for Great Western Railway rail tickets to be accepted for these journeys.
South Western Railway and London Underground are conveying passengers via any reasonable route until further notice.
Arrangements have been made for Great Western Railway rail tickets to be accepted for these journeys.
