SITE INDEX

Fri, 16
18 °C
Sat, 17
21 °C
Sun, 18
20 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Delays on M4 between Maidenhead and Slough following collision

    George Roberts

    Traffic collision shuts lane on M4 westbound

    There are major delays on the M4 heading towards London following a collision.

    The eastbound carriageway has been reduced to two lanes after a collision took place at Junction 7, near Slough.

    Traffic is moving slowly between Junction 8/9 and Junction 6.

    Officers are on the scene and Highways England expects the lane to be reopened at about 3.15pm.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved